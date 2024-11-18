History in the making: Ashton Jeanty nabs rushing record as BSU handles SJSU

BOISE, Idaho — They say history is written by the victors.

If that's the case, there's a decent possibility that this year's college football season will be remembered as the year Boise State and its prized running back, Ashton Jeanty stole the national spotlight from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, and countless other "blue-blood" college football programs. However, that's only IF the Broncos win their final two games of the season.

After handling the Spartans of San Jose State University (42-21) on Saturday night in hostile territory, the #12 ranked Boise State Broncos are breathing down the neck of a top-10 ranking, something they haven't achieved since 2011. What's more, Boise State University's go-to running back, Ashton Jeanty remains a Heisman Memorial Trophy front-runner after breaking the school's single-season record in just 10 games.

After rushing for 3 touchdowns and 156 yards against the Spartans, Jeanty usurped the previous holder, Jay Ajayi, who rushed for 1,823 yards through 14 games in 2014.

With just two games left on the schedule (Wyoming and Oregon State) the Broncos have the opportunity to break into The College Football Playoff for the first time, bring home their first Heisman Trophy, and maybe, just maybe— steal the all-time single-season rushing record (2,628 yards) from Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders.

As it stands, Ashton Jeanty is 735 yards short of the high water mark. But here's where it gets fun...

If Boise State makes the playoffs and goes for a three-game run, Jeanty will have a chance to overturn Sanders' record. In the three-game playoff run scenario, Jeanty would have to rush for 147 yards a game to break the record. If they make it to the College Football Playoff final, he could do it with just 122.5 yards a game.

Courtesy of Kenna Harbison

Whatever happens, Jeanty has already made history at what will someday be his Alma Mater. What stands to be seen is whether or not he can transform from a local phenomenon to an American hero in the final two games of the regular season.

If the Broncos win those games, they give Jeanty the chance to win a Heisman and their fans the chance to celebrate a national championship. If they lose against Wyoming this Saturday in Laramie or over the Thanksgiving weekend at home against Oregon State, the established blue bloods will gladly strike BSU from the record.

For the Boise State faithful, all that's left to do is win and write it down in the history books.