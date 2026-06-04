Boise State's iconic blue turf disappears under dirt for first-ever monster truck takeover

BOISE STATE — For the first time, Boise State's iconic blue turf is disappearing — under thousands of piles of dirt.

The setup alone is a massive operation. More than 100 sheets of plywood are being laid over tarps to protect the field before dirt is brought in and spread across the surface. Crushed cars will be placed on the track, and ramps will be built for high-flying jumps.

The production requires more than 15 semi-trailers of equipment, water trucks, excavators and a large crew working across all aspects of operations.

WATCH: See Boise State's blue turf be buried in preparation for monster truck show

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live takes over Boise State's blue turf Saturday

Norman Miller, event director for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, said being part of a moment involving one of college football's most recognizable fields is not lost on him.

"Covering the blue field, you know, that's iconic in itself, so, you know, be part of that is great, you know, and the fans, I think, are going to get an exceptional show," he said.

The show will feature 15 trucks, two fire-breathing robots and high-flying jumps built right on top of the football field.

Organizers say it will be the biggest monster truck show Idaho has ever seen — and the largest show Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live has ever produced in the Northern Hemisphere. Two full Hot Wheels touring groups are coming together for the event, bringing more trucks to one place than Idaho has ever seen.

Kreg Christensen, who has been in the monster truck business for 35 years, said the show will include racing, freestyle, two-wheel skills, donuts and more.

"They'll have more trucks in one place than they've ever had, and if you like Hot Wheels and you love monster trucks, you do not want to miss the show," Christensen said.

He emphasized that the family-friendly nature of the event is central to what Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is all about.

"Hot Wheels and children go hand in hand, and that's what we're all about," Christensen said.

One of the highlights of the night will be the debut of the "Smashton Jeanty" truck — named after BSU star Ashton Jeanty — with Jeanty himself behind the wheel. Miller said the partnership with Jeanty reflects the kind of next-level experiences Hot Wheels is always working toward.

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"Somebody that's worked hard to come up and be brought into the NFL — the partnership with us is awesome. We're gonna teach them a couple of things about the monster trucks, which I actually get to be part of, which I'm excited for," Miller said.

Christensen will be putting Jeanty through his paces before the show. The truck Jeanty will drive is the same one Christensen has driven for the past 10 years — just with a different body on it. The team will make a few adjustments to give them a little more control before handing it over.

"It's a little bit nerve-wracking because I'm giving them a quarter of a million dollar truck to go drive," Christensen said.

But he said he has full confidence in Jeanty.

"Just go out and have fun with it as long as he listens to the instructions. If not, I'm gonna have to pull him out of the truck and give him a lesson. Yeah, which I know he will. He's a great guy to where we can't wait to do it."

Christensen also encouraged fans to take advantage of the crash zone — a rare opportunity to get up close with the trucks and drivers before the show.

"It's the only time you can get down up close and personal to the trucks and to the drivers and come out and say hi to all of the drivers, and we love to see the fans, so please come down and see us," Christensen said.

For fans looking for a deal, Miller said tickets are available at 15 trucks for $15 using the code MONSTER — while supplies last.

Miller said Saturday's event is just the beginning of a longer relationship between Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Boise State.

"This is a partnership, you know, with the stadium, with Boise State University," he said, "This isn't just a one-and-go. It's, it's a partnership to build, to build even bigger."

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live takes over Albertsons Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m.