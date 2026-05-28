Boise State's 2026 football TV schedule and kickoff times announced as it enters the Pac-12

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Football and the Pac-12 conference have announced the football and TV schedule for the 2026-2027 season.

In its debut season in the Pac-12, Boise State will start with four nonconference matchups. The Broncos will open their season against Oregon, and in week two, the Memphis Tigers will come to The Blue for the first time.

Conference Play begins in week 5, when the Utah State Aggies come to The Blue. The Broncos will end the regular season on Nov. 28, with a "nonconference flex game," possibly against Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State or Washington State. The opponent, times, and network will announced no later than six days prior to the game, according to Boise State Athletics.

Boise State Football aims to sell 23,000 season tickets for the 2026 season. Season Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Boise State Athletics Ticket Office at 208-426-4737.

In addition to the new conference, Bronco fans will also experience the new North End Zone expansion at Albertsons Stadium for the first time. The nearly $70 million project is designed to enhance both the game day experience and the stadium’s ability to host large-scale events beyond football. A new blue turf will also be rolled out this summer, with nods to Boise State greats Ashton Jeanty and Kellen Moore woven into the field design.