Albertsons Stadium North End Zone expansion enters final phase, set to debut with Banana Ball

BOISE, Idaho — The North End Zone expansion at Albertsons Stadium is nearing completion after more than a year of construction, as Boise State University moves closer to transforming the venue into a premium, multi-use destination.

The nearly $70 million project is designed to enhance both the game day experience and the stadium’s ability to host large-scale events beyond football.

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“We have an evolving landscape here in Boise, and we want to make sure that we’re meeting people where they’re at,” said Boise State Athletics Chief Operating Officer Jeramiah Dickey. “We want to have everything layered in, from the $20 ticket to the $2 million suite.”

As part of the renovation, seating capacity for football games will decrease to around 35,000. University leaders say the change allows for more premium seating options while also creating additional space for concerts and other entertainment events.

The redesign also brings fans closer to the action. On the first level of the North End Zone, spectators will have a unique experience as players run through the crowd while entering the field.

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“And that’s when the energy and excitement hits its crescendo,” Dickey said. “Everybody gets to experience that if you have tickets in the north end zone.”

The upgraded space will serve multiple purposes beyond game days. During the week, concession areas will double as gathering spaces for student-athletes, providing areas for meals and community building.

The visiting team locker room has also been redesigned with flexibility in mind. Located next to the student section, it can be converted into storage for events or a green room for performers during concerts.

University officials say maintaining affordable options for fans remains a priority.

“We’ll never be professional sports and price everybody out of what we’re doing,” Dickey said. “There is always going to be a home for the blue-collar fan and the blue-collar experience here at Boise State.”

Another major update is coming to the stadium’s iconic blue turf. The field will be replaced at the end of June following a summer event, with the new surface featuring updated branding tied to Boise State’s move to the Pac-12 Conference.

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The Broncos’ first home game of the season is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Fans will get an early preview of the nearly completed project during the team’s spring scrimmage on April 25, which will include a limited-access open house.

The revamped North End Zone is expected to host its first major event at the end of July with Banana Ball games. The stadium will be temporarily converted into a baseball field, with home plate positioned in the north end zone.

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