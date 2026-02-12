Boise State Football announces its Pac-12 schedule

BOISE STATE — The 2025 Mountain West Champions, the Boise State Broncos, have announced the schedule of their debut season in the Pac-12 conference.

RELATED | Boise State Broncos make history with 3rd straight Mountain West Championship win

In their 2026 season, the Broncos will compete against Texas State and Western Michigan for the first time in program history.

The first game of the season will be on the road against the University of Oregon on Sept. 5. Their home opener on "The Blue" will be against Memphis on Sept. 12.

See the full schedule here.