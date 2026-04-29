Boise State unveils new look turf for 2026 with homages to Ashton Jeanty, Kellen Moore

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Ahead of the 2026 college football season, Boise State has unveiled a new look for its iconic blue turf field, affectionately known as "THE BLUE."

The new field design includes subtle tributes to Boise State greats Ashton Jeanty and Kellen Moore. The field will now include orange hash marks at the 2 and 11-yard lines on both sides of the field. The hashmarks align with the jersey numbers worn by Jeanty and Moore during their time at BSU.

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"Similar to Lyle Smith, Ashton and Kellen didn't just help us win a lot of games, they changed what was possible for Boise State football," said Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey. "We wanted to create something EPIC to celebrate their impact. This is more than a tribute; it is a permanent reminder of the standard they set."

During the 2024 season, Ashton Jeanty cemented himself as an all-time college football legend, rushing for the second-highest single-season total ever, just behind Barry Sanders. That same year, Jeanty went on to lead the Broncos to their first-ever College Football Playoff and won the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award.

Kellen Moore, now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, was a four-time All-American and BSU's first-ever Heisman finalist. He recorded a staggering 50-3 as the signal caller for the Broncos, making him the winningest college football quarterback in history. Moore went on to win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive coordinator.

Other on-field markings that will be added for the 2026 season include a graphic of the State of Idaho at the 35-yard lines. Pac-12 logos are also being added as the Broncos look ahead to their first year in the conference.

Once complete, the field will become the 7th iteration of THE BLUE. The blue turf was first installed in the summer of 1986, making this its 40th year in existence.

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