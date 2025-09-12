Boise State students organize vigil for Charlie Kirk

BOISE, Idaho — People across the country continue to respond to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“We’re devastated that this was the outcome,” said Aiden Russell, a Junior at Boise State.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” said Cade Syvock, a Boise State student.

Members of the Boise State chapter of Turning Point USA organized this vigil event. Turning Point USA is the organization that Kirk led that advocates for conservative politics on school campuses.

“We really just want to continue Charlie’s legacy, continue what he started, and I feel like we all know that’s what he would want. He had such a heart and such a passion for this mission to educate the youth of America,” said Chloe Conklin, a sophomore at Boise State who serves as the secretary of BSU’s Turning Point USA chapter.

For many students Idaho News 6 spoke to, Kirk’s death hit home since the conservative activist had just visited campus to lead a debate last semester.

“Even with disagreeing points, we still have people that would reach out and talk with other people, and it went absolutely amazing. It’s a shame to see that stuff happened and the violence took place cause his whole message was about peace, so I hope that continues,” said Syvock.

Boise Police and campus Public Safety had a large presence to ensure students could safely assemble as the vigil was open to members of the community who were looking to remember Kirk, too.

“To be able to come together and talk about issues, real-world issues, it’s a forgotten thing, and instead we go to violence, to killing somebody because they wanna say something different,” said Michael Spears, who attended the vigil.

Idaho News 6 was there as the vigil attendees made remarks, said prayers, and enjoyed worship songs, and no disruptions or fights broke out.

Another Vigil for Kirk is expected to be held at the Idaho State Capitol on Friday night.