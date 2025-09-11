Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Two Boise men are in custody following a fight that broke out at Charlie Kirk vigil

Screenshot 2025-09-11 123003.png
Brady Caskey/Idaho News 6
A still image captures the aftermath of the fight that broke out at the Charlie Kirk vigil in downtown Boise involving Terry Wilson and Alfonoso Ayala.
Screenshot 2025-09-11 123003.png
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday night, during a vigil for Charlie Kirk in downtown Boise, a fight broke out between two Boise residents.

Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter Brady Caskey was on the scene and says the altercation began when 41-year-old Terry Wilson screamed an expletive about Kirk during the vigil while riding by on a Lime Bike.

RELATED | Hundreds participate in candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk in Boise

51-year-old Alfonso Ayala responded, and a verbal altercation ensued. That confrontation turned physical, and officers as well as vigil attendees ultimately broke up the fight. Dylan Anson, a Meridian man who was at the vigil, says he helped break up the fight.

"Charlie Kirk, he stood as a Christian man, and as Christians, we do not support violence," Anson said. "A wrong plus a wrong does not make a right, in any sense."

After the fight was broken up, officers placed Wilson and Ayala under arrest.

See the crowd react to the ensuing fight —

Fight breaks out during Charlie Kirk vigil in Boise

Ayala was later booked into the Ada County Jail on the charge of Disturbing the Peace, a misdemeanor.

"BPD will maintain a strong and visible presence at other events and 9/11 memorial events happening today. Our officers are actively working with event organizers to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone attending. Public safety remains our top priority." - Boise Police Department

While Wilson was being arrested, officers say they discovered a firearm and marijuana in his possession. He is charged with disturbing the peace, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors. Wilson was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into Ada County Jail.

RELATED | FBI releases photos of 'person of interest' following Charlie Kirk assassination

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information should call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

WATCH: Crowd sings Amazing Grace during candelight vigil —

Hundreds gather to remember Charlie Kirk at Idaho Capitol

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker