Boise State running back Dylan Riley reflects on season as Broncos prepare for LA Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State continues preparations for the LA Bowl on Saturday, where sophomore running back Dylan Riley will close out a standout season fueled by personal loss and determination.

Riley has become one of the Broncos’ most consistent offensive threats, scoring 12 touchdowns and surpassing 1,000 rushing yards this year. His breakout performance comes just months after the passing of his father, Willie, in June.

“People thinking about my dad and keeping his name alive… that’s what makes me happy,” Riley said.

A Southern California native, Riley said the trip to the LA Bowl feels like a meaningful homecoming, giving friends and family a chance to watch him play.

“The feeling is great. It’s really close to home — about an hour away. A bunch of my family is gonna be there, including people I haven’t seen in a while," he said. "It’s gonna be a great experience to play in the LA Bowl in an NFL stadium.”

Riley didn’t start the season as a starter but worked his way up the depth chart and into a leading role.

“I feel like its a better feeling, knowing I started at the bottom and came to the top… to get 1,000 yards… and be the lead rusher," he said. "They’re giving me my chances… I really appreciate the coaches for believing in me and giving me the ball 15 to 20 times.”

Boise State, now the Mountain West champion, will take on the University of Washington Huskies. Both teams finished the regular season at 8–4.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Mountain Time, Saturday on ABC.

Idaho News 6 will have coverage from Los Angeles throughout the weekend.