Broncos look to hoist the MW Championship trophy for the 3rd consecutive time

Find quarterly updates at the bottom of this article—

Boise State hosts UNLV on a rainy Friday night in the 2025 Mountain West Championship, aiming to become the first team in conference history to win three straight titles. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT at Albertsons Stadium, airing nationally on FOX.

The Broncos have defeated the Rebels in the past two championship meetings and enter this year’s matchup with momentum on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Maddux Madsen said returning to practice this week helped him get back up to full speed.

“Uh, being out there in practice, it was like a huge confidence builder in myself. Like I felt like I didn't ever skip a beat, which is awesome.”

Head coach Spencer Danielson expects a fierce challenge from UNLV.

“I believe we’ve grown a ton this season. [Now] UNLV is gonna be absolutely motivated to come out here and, and beat the dog out of us on the Blue.”

Boise State brings one of the nation’s top pass defenses and a 1,000-yard rusher in Dylan Riley, while UNLV counters with the Mountain West’s No. 1 offense.

1st Quarter Update:

The first quarter came to a close with the Broncos leading 14-0.

QB Maddux Madsen scored first with a rushing touchdown, and later connected with RB Dylan Riley with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter Update:

The Boise State Broncos lead by two touchdowns at the half, 28-14. Madsen found WR Cameron Bates in the end zone for yet another Bronco touchdown.

With just over 3 minutes left in the half, UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea rushed for a TD, getting the Rebels' first points on the board.

Madsen quickly answered, rushing for yet another touchdown with 1:50 left on the clock. UNLV made use of what little time was left, WR Anthony Colandrea getting his first touchdown of the day with just 48 seconds left on the clock.

