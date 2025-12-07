Boise State Broncos selected for the 2025 LA Bowl

BOISE STATE — Boise State has been selected to play against Washington in the Bucked Up LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The game will air nationally Saturday, Dec. 13, on ABC at 6 p.m. MT.

The Broncos were invited after their victory against UNLV, 38-21, in the Mountain West Championship on Friday night. The team's third consecutive conference win led the LA Bowl to select them for the 2025 game.

Their selection marks the 28th consecutive season the Broncos have been bowl-eligible, the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Georgia.

The LA Bowl marks the third bowl game between Boise State and Washington.