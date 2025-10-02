Boise State requests extension in its search for a new president

BOISE, Idaho — After months of searching, the Boise State Presidential Search Committee sent a request Oct. 2 to the Idaho State Board of Education recommending an extended timeline in their search for the new BSU president.

The message declared, "While the search process generated significant interest and qualified candidates, the committee does not, at this time, have five such finalists to present to the Board for consideration."

The committee assures that the university "remains in capable hands," as they continue gathering and interviewing qualified candidates.

The Idaho Board of Education formed the presidential search committee in March 2025, prior to then-president Marlene Tromp's departure from the university.

Jeremiah Shinn, the interim president of Boise State, was appointed in April 2025.

The committee wrote that they felt confident in the current leadership and believe that an extended timeline and further involvement from the Idaho Board of Education will ensure the best candidate pool for the position.

The search committee finds this decision "the most responsible course of action".

Idaho News 6 will continue to bring you updates as the search continues.