New committee formed for Boise State University president search

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced the formation of a committee to find the next president of Boise State University.

RELATED | Boise State President Marlene Tromp announces her departure from the university

Dr. Linda Clark, chair of the board, said State Board members David Turnbull and Kurt Liebich will lead the search effort.

“We are determined to conduct a thorough search and start the process immediately,” Clark said.

The search committee will include:

- David Turnbull, State Board member, chair



- Kurt Liebich, State Board member, vice-chair



- Lisa Grow, Idaho Power Company



- Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, CEO of Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce



- Mike Reynoldson, Blue Cross of Idaho



- Bruce Mohr, Chairman of Boise State University Foundation



- Jeremiah Shinn, Vice President of Student Affairs at Boise State University



- One faculty member to be announced later.



Four subcommittees representing faculty, staff, foundation and athletics, and alumni will assist the search committee.

These subcommittees will gather input from students, faculty, and the community.

The committee will interview semi-finalists and recommend finalists to the State Board.