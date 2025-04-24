Idaho State Board of Education appoints Jeremiah Shinn as interim president of Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced on Thursday that Jeremiah Shinn has been appointed the interim president of Boise State University, ahead of Dr. Marlene Tromp's departure.

Tromp announced earlier this year that she accepted a position as president at the University of Vermont.

“Jeremiah Shinn is widely respected on the Boise State campus and in the community,” said Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich. “We are glad he returned to the university that he loves, and we know he’ll be a steady hand at the institution’s wheel as we conduct the search for Boise State’s next president.”

Shinn has a long history with Boise State, currently holding the position of vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. His return to Boise State in early 2023 followed a three-and-a-half-year stint as vice president for student affairs at Louisiana State University.

“I consider it an honor and privilege to serve as interim president for Boise State University,” Shinn said in a press release. “I look forward to supporting a successful presidential search process and partnering with our next university president to continue the culture of student-centeredness, creativity, and service to the State of Idaho that define this exceptional institution.”

The State Board is expected to take formal action on Shinn's appointment soon.

