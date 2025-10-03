Boise State hopes to make history against Notre Dame on Saturday

Boise State Football is stepping into the South Bend spotlight this weekend as they prepare to take on one of college football’s most storied programs, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The game marks Week 6 of the college football season and presents Boise State with a chance to make program history in a nationally recognized matchup.

Broncos Look to Make History in South Bend Showdown With Notre Dame

“Offensively, they’re loaded,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said.

“They’re going to make you earn everything you get, so it’s a great challenge," said Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

The Broncos head into the game 3-1 this season, while Notre Dame sits at 2-2.

Last week, Boise State trounced Appalachian State 47-14 at home.

Despite the records, Danielson said his approach remains steady, “For our fan base, to see this [game], it creates a lot of excitement,” he said. “But for me as a coach, it’s game No. 5.”

Defensive back Zion Washington, who calls himself a veteran on the roster, said the Broncos’ defense is focused on applying pressure.

“We [have] some dogs on the D-line, so obviously we need to go to the quarterback as much as possible,” Washington said. “They’re a good team, so we’ll see how much pressure we can cause them.”

Freeman said his team is preparing for Boise State’s disciplined defense.

“It’s really sound, it’s really fundamentally sound,” Freeman said. “They are very in tune to what gaps they’re hitting, who’s coming, what formation.”

Fans can catch Saturday’s matchup via a watch party on “The Blue” at Albertsons Stadium with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time.