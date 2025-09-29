Broncos trample App State Mountaineers 47-14

BOISE STATE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos put together their third consecutive win of the season on Saturday trampling App State 47-14.

Bronco quarterback Maddux Madsen was spectacular in their victory throwing for a career high 321 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Broncos had a balanced approach on the ground, with 152 total rushing yards. Sire Gaines led the way with 69 yards on 12 carries. Malik Sherrod added 49 yards while Dylan Riley finished with 46 yards.

The Bronco defense was stellar as well with Omarion McCoy and Boen Phelps each getting a pick-6 and the Mountaineers were limited to just 65 passing yards.

Boise State, now 3-1, look next week to play 21 ranked Notre Dame in a highly anticipated away game. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. (MDT)