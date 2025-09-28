BOISE, Idaho — Boise State players took to 'The Blue' Saturday sporting new, custom helmets to face-off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Bronocs secured the win, 47-17.

WATCH | Hear from the artist who completed over 150 helmets by hand

Boise State debuts custom Idaho-themed helmets at Albertsons Stadium

The helmets, which feature landmarks like Albertsons Stadium, the Idaho State Capitol, the foothills and Boise’s “City of Trees,” were handcrafted by Nebraska artist Armando Villarreal.

“When you get out onto the field and see the players wearing them – it’s emotional,” Villarreal said.

The artist said the project took nearly a year, with more than 150 helmets to complete. Each piece was sanded, painted and glazed by hand before being game-day ready.

Fans in the stands called the helmets the “coolest” they’ve ever seen.

Though Villarreal had no prior ties to Idaho before the commission, he said the reception from fans and the university has been overwhelming.

“It makes everything so worth it at the end of the day. To see them on the field and the fan reaction… every one of them is special and overwhelming. I’m very fortunate with what I do,” he said.

Villarreal added that he would love to continue working with Boise State in the future.