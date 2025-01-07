Ashton Jeanty officially declares for the NFL draft

BOISE, Idaho — It's official - we could soon see Ashton Jeanty scoring touchdowns in the NFL.

On Tuesday, the star running-back took to social media to announce he is officially declaring for the NFL Draft. In his post to Instagram, Boise State's all-time leading rusher thanked Boise State and its coaches, who in his words, "gave me a chance to show my greatness." He added that the community surrounding Boise State University is what made his time in Idaho so special. "The support and love from Bronco Nation is unmated."

According to ESPN draft analyst, Mel Kiper, Ashton Jeanty is currently the #7 player available in the 2025 draft, making him an attractive addition for any team looking to immediately enhance their rushing attack.

Over the course of the 2024 season, Ashton Jeanty ran for a total of 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. Jeanty averaged 7 yards per carry with his longest run being a 77-yard dash that came against Georgia Southern University. He came in 2nd in Heisman voting and was awarded the Doak Walker and Maxwell Awards. The Doak Walker Award goes to the best running back each year and the Maxwell Award is bestowed on the season's "player of the year." Jeanty was also the first BSU player to ever be unanimously named to the All-American Team.