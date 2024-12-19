Watch Now
Jeanty makes BSU history as first Unanimous All-American

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has made Boise State Football history, as he is recognized as the program's first Unanimous All-American.

To be a unanimous All-American, Boise State Football says the player, "must be included on the All-America first team by the NCAA-designated selectors."

Jeanty is also the third Bronco to be named a consensus All-American, joining Ryan Clady and Nate Potter. Consensus All-Americans are players who are named a first-team-All American by at least half of the selectors, according to Boise State Football.

Jeanty and the Broncos will take the field on New Year's Eve, in their fourth Fiesta Bowl appearance.

