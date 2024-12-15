Watch Now
Ashton Jeanty wins fan vote, debate swirls after Travis Hunter wins Heisman

The fans at Suds Tavern made it known who they thought should have won.
BOISE STATE, Idaho — Ashton Jeanty fell short of his Heisman dreams on Saturday. Those dreams were instead realized by the University of Colorado's two-way threat, Travis Hunter. Fans at Boise's Suds Tavern reacted as you'd expect. Disbelief quickly turned into frustration and fans in the bar booed the broadcast loudly.

  • Ashton Jeanty falls to Travis Hunter but wins Nissan Fan Vote.
  • Closest margin in voting in Heisman Memorial Trophy history.
  • Ashton Jeanty and the Broncos are headed to the College Football Playoff while the University of Colorado Buffs play in the Alamo Bowl
