Ashton Jeanty wins fan vote, debate swirls after Travis Hunter wins Heisman

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Ashton Jeanty fell short of his Heisman dreams on Saturday. Those dreams were instead realized by the University of Colorado's two-way threat, Travis Hunter. Fans at Boise's Suds Tavern reacted as you'd expect. Disbelief quickly turned into frustration and fans in the bar booed the broadcast loudly.
- Ashton Jeanty falls to Travis Hunter but wins Nissan Fan Vote.
- Closest margin in voting in Heisman Memorial Trophy history.
- Ashton Jeanty and the Broncos are headed to the College Football Playoff while the University of Colorado Buffs play in the Alamo Bowl