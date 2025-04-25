Watch Now
Ashton Jeanty drafted by Las Vegas Raiders with the #6 pick

Boise State's all-time rushing threat is headed to Las Vegas
Jeff Roberson/AP
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty poses after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.
Ashton Jeantyis officially an NFL running back.

The former Boise State rushing threat who finished second in Heisman Trophy voting was picked #6 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday evening in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Raiders hope that the former All-American will serve as their big-play running back next season.

Ashton Jeanty, whose father served in the US Navy as a chief petty officer, played high school football in Naples, Italy, before moving back stateside, where he played for Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.

RELATED: Ashton Jeanty celebrates military roots with visit to Milwaukee Air National Guard Base

He later committed to Boise State University, where he played three full seasons before declaring for the NFL Draft this winter.

During his time at Boise State, Jeanty rushed for a whopping 4,769 yards, including his 2024 season, where he rushed for 2,601 yards— a Boise State record.

