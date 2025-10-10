The Savannah Bananas are coming to Boise next summer

BOISE, Idaho — Next summer at Albertsons Stadium, the nationwide phenomenon known as Banana Ball will come to Idaho for the first time.

Boise State officials announced the news on Thursday, saying they will host Banana Ball for two days of baseball on July 31 and August 1, 2026.

On those days, spectators will be able to watch as the Texas Tailgaters face off against the Party Animals in a two-game series.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Fans fall after running into each other with exercise balls on the pitcher's mound in between innings during the baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Firefighters during the "Banana Ball World Tour" Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Seattle.

A ticket lottery for the events will open on October 31 of this year.

Standard seating will start at $35, while tickets that include "meet and greet" opportunities will be $100 and up.

The Boise stop will mark the 12th football stadium that the Banana Ball World Tour has visited in the league's 7-year history.

The 11 rules of Banana Ball are as quirky and out-there as the players themselves.

Banana Ball Rules:

Rule 1 - Win the inning, get the point

Every inning is worth one point. The team that gets the most runs in an inning, gets a point for that inning, except for the last inning, where every run counts.

Rule 2 - Two-hour time limit

No new inning can be started after 2 hours. In the last inning of the game, every run counts.

Rule 3 - No stepping out

If the hitter steps out of the box, it’s a strike.

Rule 4 - No bunting

If a hitter bunts, they are ejected from the game.

Rule 5 - Batters can steal first

On any pitch of an at-bat, the hitter can try to steal first base. This can happen on a pass ball or wild pitch.

Rule 6 - No walks allowed

If a pitcher throws ball four, it becomes a sprint. The hitter will take off running while every defensive player on the field must touch the ball before it becomes live. The hitter can advance to as many bases as they want. The ball does not have to touch the catcher or pitcher.

Rule 7 - No mound visits allowed

Let’s keep the game moving. No mound visits from the coach, catcher, or any other player at any time. Hype your pitcher up from afar if needed.

Rule 8 - If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out

Why not let the fans get in on some of the action? Whatever you do, just don’t catch a foul ball.

Rule 9 - Showdown tie breaker

If the game is tied at the end of the two-hour time limit, the game will go into a Showdown Tiebreaker. In each Showdown, the hitter must score. If they score, it’s worth one point. If they get out, it’s worth no points and it’s called a Showdown Shutdown.

ROUND 1: Pitcher, catcher, and one fielder vs one hitter

ROUND 2: Pitcher and catcher vs one hitter.

ROUND 3: Pitcher, catcher, and one fielder vs one hitter with bases loaded.

In this Final Showdown, every run counts as a point. If no team has won after three Showdowns, they will continue with the bases loaded and one fielder until one team has won.

If at any point a homerun is hit over the outfield wall, it’s a walkoff win and the game is over.

Rule 10 - The Banana Ball Challenge Rule

In Banana Ball, each team is allowed to challenge one ruling on the field. The coach of each team will have a challenge prop/item that they must throw/shoot on the field before the next pitch for the play to be challenged.

The play will be reviewed by the broadcast and the call will be replayed to the Umpire Field Chief to make the call. If a team wins the challenge and the call is overruled, the team will retain a challenge for later in the game. If the call is upheld or the challenge is inconclusive, they will lose their opportunity to challenge for the rest of the game.

THREE CATEGORIES OF CHALLENGES:

-Fair/foul ball calls

-Force/tag play calls

-Catch plays in the outfield or infield

THE FAN CHALLENGE RULE:

In addition to each team’s challenge, the fans will have one opportunity to challenge a ruling during the game.

Prior to the game, the fans will choose one fan to represent them. The fan representative will have the opportunity to challenge one play a night.

If the fan representative chooses to challenge, the fan will shoot off confetti and hold up the “Fan Challenge” sign to make it official.

Rule 11 - The golden batter rule

One time a game, a team may send any hitter in the lineup to bat in any spot.

Goal of the rule: Your best hitter can hit when the game is on the line.

Examples:

Ex 1.) Due up in the lineup are hitters 6,7, & 8. 6 & 7 make the first two outs. The team then uses the Golden Batter Rule to hit their #3 hitter in the 8-hole. The #3 hitter reaches base. The 8-hole would stay in the game but he would not hit. The next hitter is the 9-hole. If the #3 hitter was on base and his spot in the lineup came to bat then the #8 hitter would become the pinch runner. Also if eligible the Designated Pinch Runner could run.

Ex 2.) The Golden Batter could technically hit back-to-back in one inning if the team chose to do so.

