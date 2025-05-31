Raising the bar: Bronco Nation celebrates North End Zone Project progress

BOISE, Idaho — Friday night at Albertsons Stadium, Bronco Nation gathered to sign and raise a ceremonial steel beam celebrating the progress of the North End Zone expansion project.

Donors, workers, alumni and fans were able to sign their names into the ‘Bronco Orange’ beam, before it became a part of Bronco history. Another milestone for the 65-million-dollar project.

“You want to show growth, and that’s who we are as a program,” said Head Football Coach Spencer Danielson.

The iron workers are wrapping up, and then work will begin on plumbing, electrical work, doors, and windows.

While the fan experience will be impacted by the construction this fall, the future dining space inside the expansion will provide a space to serve the hundreds of Bronco student athletes.

“All student athletes being able to have a common area to come meet and commune and be around each other – it’s a game changer. So I am so thankful,” said Danielson.

“One of our guiding principles for this project is for this to be a multi-use space to have a significant of impact as we could,” said Senior Associate A.D. of Operations Nathan Burk.

Burk tells Idaho News 6 they’re celebrating being on schedule and making it through the riskiest part of construction.

Once completed, there will be 1,600 premium seating options. Boise State says the lodge boxes have been sold out, and less than half of their suites are still available for purchase, with over a year to go in construction.

When Boise State broke ground in January, Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke asked the athletics department about affordable seating options for fans while the new luxury suites take over.

“We have other areas within this stadium that we are going to be able to provide those cost effective opportunities. So, I am not as concerned about that. But I will, if I’m being transparent, it wears on me a little bit, you know, the people that were in the North End Zone,” said Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey.

If everything goes according to the game plan, seat selection will be tackled in spring of next year as they’re on track to complete the project for the 2026 football season.