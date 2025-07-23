FIRST LOOK: Boise State gives local media a construction tour of North End Zone Project

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State welcomed members of the media to a tour of the North End Zone Project construction Tuesday.

“This ends up becoming a really really nice place to watch a football game,” Nathan Burk Senior Associate AD of Operations.

WATCH: A look into the NEZ project construction

Boise State gives local media a construction tour of North End Zone Project

This view north of ‘The Blue’ is nearly a reality for Bronco Nation. “We want them to feel like they're entering a premium club,” said Burk.

It’s been 6 months since the North End Zone project at Albertsons Stadium broke ground. The project will bring around 1,600 premium seating options, including suites and loge boxes. Fans can enjoy more food, beverage and amenity options too.

“This will be their entrance to the North End Zone. Ticketing will happen here and then they’ll cross over to the main club. Monday through Friday though this is our nutrition zone this is our fueling station for all athletes in Boise State,” said Burk.

Creating multipurpose spaces will allow premium experiences for student athletes during the school year and fans on game day, and Boise State hopes this project continues to attract big-name performers.

“With stadium events becoming more of a priority, one of the things we’re trying to do is ensure that it’s the easiest possible for a show, like Post Malone, to come into here, to put on a show, and to get out of Albertsons Stadium,” said Burk.

Boise State says they are on budget and on schedule to finish for the 2026 football season.