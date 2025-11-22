Athletic Club Boise searches for standout players ahead of March kickoff

NAMPA, Idaho — Athletic Club Boise kicked off its first-ever professional tryouts this weekend, drawing more than 50 players to a frosty field at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa. The group was selected from more than 400 applicants across the country and around the world.

AC Boise searches for standout players ahead of March kickoff

Among the competitors was Boise native Grayson Carter, who’s currently a freshman attacker at the University of Pittsburgh. Carter said trying out for a team representing his hometown felt special. “This is a big deal for the community… that it’s happening here is awesome, in my hometown,” he said. His goal for the weekend was simple: “Showcase my ability and have fun.”

Head Coach Nate Miller says USL League One offers a strong path for college athletes aiming to turn professional, especially those not quite ready for MLS. The tryout also gave staff a chance to evaluate local players who may not yet be on their radar.

“This weekend was about seeing who can stick to it and grind out a 10-month season,” said Michael Kafari, Athletic Club Boise’s Manager of Soccer Operations. Kafari, who previously played in the MLS, oversees scouting and player pathways for the club.

Standout players may continue training with the coaching staff in the coming weeks as AC Boise works to finalize its 24-man roster. Some players already signed to the club have not yet been publicly announced.

Proceeds from the tryout registration were donated to the local Boys & Girls Club. Fans can expect the official AC Boise jersey reveal at the Egyptian Theatre on December 3.