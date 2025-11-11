"Violent, predatory conduct": Boise man sentenced to 30 years for lewd acts with minor

BOISE, Idaho — 25-year-old Bridger Errol Morgan was sentenced to 30 years in prison for committing lewd acts with a minor, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

He was sentenced on Monday, November 10 by Honorable Ada County District Judge Nancy Baskin.

The release details that in December 2018, Morgan had taken a child under the age of 16 into his home and initiated sexual contact with her. The victim had told him no, and Morgan continued the acts until she started crying. Out of fear, the victim did not report the incident immediately.

Six years later, in August 2024, Morgan had assaulted a woman, resulting in the victim fleeing his trailer and calling 911. This led Ada County Sheriff's detectives to believe there may be more victims.

Upon calling on the public for information, dozens of women from Idaho to California came forward to ACSO, describing disturbing experiences with the defendant.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office then decided to proceed on two cases involving seven crimes and four victims.

In July of 2025, an Ada County jury convicted Morgan of lewd conduct with a minor in the 2018 case. In a separate case, Morgan pleaded guilty to battery with intent to commit rape and received a unified 20‑year sentence (15 years fixed, 5 indeterminate), to run concurrently with the sentence imposed on November 10.

At the sentencing in November 2025, Honorable Ada County District Judge Nancy Baskin called the defendant "dangerous and a high risk to reoffend."

California prosecutors intend to charge Morgan with additional crimes after his Idaho sentencing.

“This was a pattern of violent, predatory conduct that harmed multiple victims across state lines,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

“This case demonstrates why thorough investigative work and victim-centered prosecution matter. The courage of multiple survivors who came forward made it possible for law enforcement and prosecutors to work together to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice on behalf of the victims.”