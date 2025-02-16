New child sex crime charges filed against Boise man jailed since 2024

BOISE, Idaho — A 24-year-old Boise man who was already being held at the Ada County jail for previous felony charges including rape, is now facing additional charges related to crimes against minors and voyeurism.

New charges were filed against Bridger Morgan on February 12 and January 22. The charges include lewd conduct with a child under 16, video voyeurism involving the publication or dissemination of sexual images without consent, and several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The crimes allegedly happened on multiple dates between 2018 and 2024.

Morgan is still awaiting preliminary hearings for 2024 cases filed against him where he is accused of battery and kidnapping in August 2024. In that case, Morgan is being held on $500,000 bond but he has several ongoing cases in the Ada County court system.

In another case filed in fall 2024, Morgan is facing kidnapping and rape charges related to an August 2023 incident. His bond in that case is also set at $500,000.

In connection to the six new charges for sexual exploitation of a child, Morgan is being held on $2 million bond.

He's expected in Ada County Court next week for a preliminary hearing.