Planning & Zoning unanimously backs recommended approval for Five Mile project

BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise's Planning and Zoning Commission all voted in favor of recommended approval for the project at 2911 Five Mile Road.

The preliminary plan for the area, which would allow greater housing density, calls for building 45 townhome-style units.

Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey talked with neighbors about their concerns, leading up to this meeting.

Madison Lockhorn, assistant planner for the City of Boise, presented the development plan and maps showing the nearby commercial area and the proposed unit.

Several neighbors testified at the meeting, providing their opinion on this new development.

Laura Bloom, a resident who lives near the park, voiced that her concern has to do with the possibility of increased traffic in the area.

"The addition of 45 units, and the number of cars that that would entail... just seems like recipe for a disaster. I don't understand how traffic wouldn't be part of safety and zoning, on deciding to allow such high density."

Through Zoom, neighbor Steve Redmond joined to speak out against the proposal.

"How intrusive will these multiple large buildings be to our adjoining neighborhood? The answer is very intrusive."

Redmond showed examples of other adjoining townhouses in an aim to show representation of what the new proposed buildings would look like. He explained how the new buildings would be too close to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Steve Redmond used examples of other townhouses to show how these developments could affect surrounding neighborhoods.

"Too many, too tall, too close," Redmond said.

Redmond asked the commission, "How would you like to step outside your back door and be faced with a looming 36-foot-tall building only 10 feet from your property line?"

Becky Yzaguirre, Land Use Planner for Todd Campbell Construction, responded to concerned neighbors, saying that this hearing was in regard to rezoning only.

"We are intending to go forth with the plan that was submitted. I just want to reiterate that this is just for a rezone," said Yzaguirre.

Addressing density concerns, Yzaguirre said, "The density from this rezone will help support the commercial, help support the transit in the area."

As the hearing came to a close, they rendered a decision with co-chair Jennifer Mohr stating that they (the commission) are the recommending body for the rezone.

Commissioner Tony Torres recommended approval, and this was seconded by Commissioner Ester Ceja.

As it proceeded, all commissioners present voted in favor of recommended approval.