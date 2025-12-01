Meridian teen dies by suicide following Boise Police incident, Ada County Coroner says

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian teen has died by suicide, following reports of reckless driving in Boise on Friday, November 28, police say.

According to a press release from the Ada County Coroner's Office, 15-year-old Brendyn Jones of Meridian was pronounced dead at a local hospital on November 30.

On Friday, Boise Police responded to the area of W. Malad Street and Phillippi Street, where witnesses reported seeing someone driving with a flat front tire.

As police approached the vehicle, the teen got out and showed a firearm. Authorities say he fired a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police issue correction after inaccurate report of a teen's self-inflicted injury during an incident with BPD

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, the Boise Police Department had originally released on Friday that the teen had died. The following day, BPD issued a correction, stating that the family had decided to keep the juvenile on life support.

Officials claimed that preliminary information shared with police stated that the juvenile had died and apologized for not releasing accurate information.

In their correction, BPD stated, "We understand the confusion that the original news release created, and we will ensure that lines of communication are more precise in the future."

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on November 30, Brendyn Jones was pronounced dead in the ICU after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful .

The press release states that an investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by BPD. Idaho News 6 sends condolences to the family and friends of Brendyn Jones.