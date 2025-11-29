Teenager dies by suicide after Boise police respond to reckless driving report

BOISE, Idaho — A teenager died by suicide Thursday afternoon during a police encounter in Boise after officers responded to reports of reckless driving, according to the Boise Police Department.

Police were called around 3:10 p.m. on November 28 after witnesses reported a truck speeding on Overland Road while missing its front tire.

According to a press release from the Boise Police Department, the vehicle eventually stopped on W. Malad Street near Phillippi Street, where the driver exited the car.

Witnesses described the driver as a white male standing approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

When two patrol officers located the suspect walking on Malad Street, they approached him near S. Phillippi Street and W. Almador Way. The individual then pulled out a gun.

Police began trying to de-escalate the situation verbally, but the person fired one shot, inflicting a fatal wound on himself. Officers quickly secured the area and administered emergency medical care before paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The individual was identified as a teenager.

The teenager's name will be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office pending notification of next-of-kin.

Investigators later discovered the truck had been reported stolen from Meridian.

The Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the death. Police confirmed that no officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.