Meridian man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges; sentencing delayed for psychological evaluation

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A Meridian man accused of abusing and killing multiple cats pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of animal cruelty in Ada County court.

Ethan Ramsey entered guilty pleas to all three charges during a hearing Wednesday morning. Rather than move directly to sentencing, prosecutors asked the court to order a psychological evaluation before a sentence is imposed.

Defense attorneys initially requested that Ramsey be sentenced immediately. However, they also told the court that Ramsey wants to undergo a mental health evaluation.

During the hearing, Ramsey appeared in a wheelchair and handcuffs, wearing Ada County Jail clothing.

Defense attorneys detailed a number of serious medical conditions and argued Ramsey's health has deteriorated while in custody. Attorneys asked the judge to consider releasing Ramsey because of his limited mobility and medical needs.

Prosecutors opposed that request and asked the court to maintain Ramsey's bond. The state argued Ramsey remains a danger to the community because of the severity of the crimes and said a psychological evaluation would assist the court before sentencing.

The judge agreed to postpone sentencing and ordered the evaluation. Attorneys indicated the process could take about a month to complete.

Sentencing is now scheduled for Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, Meridian Police arrested Ramsey in July after an investigation into allegations of animal abuse involving multiple cats. Court documents and investigators alleged several cats and kittens were abused and killed, including allegations that some kittens were placed inside a refrigerator. Police said video and physical evidence helped lead investigators to Ramsey.

The case sparked widespread outrage and discussion across the Treasure Valley, drawing attention from animal advocates and community members.

Ramsey will remain in custody pending sentencing.