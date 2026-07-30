Meridian man arrested on animal cruelty charges

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man is facing several charges for the alleged abuse and death of multiple cats.

The Meridian Police Department says they arrested Ethan Ramsey, 31, for three counts of Animal Cruelty after getting multiple reports. He was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation after his arrest, but the department did not say what his injuries were. Ramsey was later medically cleared and booked into the Ada County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Police say their investigation included video and physical evidence, which led to Ramsey’s arrest. The investigation is still active at this time.

