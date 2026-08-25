Animal advocates gather as Meridian man accused of killing kitten appears in court

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 31-year-old Meridian man accused of animal cruelty was back in an Ada County courtroom on Tuesday as animal advocates gathered outside the courthouse.

Ethan Ramsey appeared for a pretrial conference wearing an Ada County Jail uniform and handcuffs. He is facing three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Court documents accuse Ramsey of killing a kitten by applying force to its neck. In a separate allegation, Ramsey is accused of confining kittens inside a mini refrigerator.

Ramsey was arrested in July after Meridian Police said they received multiple reports of alleged abuse involving cats. Police previously said their investigation included video and physical evidence.

READ MORE | Meridian man arrested on animal cruelty charges

Following his arrest, Ramsey was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being medically cleared and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Ramsey remains in the custody of the Ada County Sheriff's Office. His bond is set at $250,000.

As Ramsey appeared in court Tuesday, animal advocates gathered outside the Ada County Courthouse carrying signs condemning animal abuse and calling for Idaho to make animal cruelty charges felonies.

Ramsey is expected to return to court in late September.

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