ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A man faces two felony counts following a fatal e-bike crash in Boise in July.

Boise Police say that evidence indicates that 29-year-old Gavin Schmid was driving a motorcycle at the intersection of Phillippi St. and Morris Hill Rd. when it collided with an e-bike carrying two teens.

The crash killed 15-year-old Sterling Wolfgang Thomas and injured another teen.

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The report was forwarded to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, and a warrant was issued for Schmid's arrest.

Schmid surrendered himself on November 20.

Schmid faces two felony counts of "aggravated driving while reckless."

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