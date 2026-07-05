BOISE BENCH, Idaho — As flowers, stuffed animals and handwritten messages continue to grow at a memorial on the Boise Bench, the family of 15-year-old Sterling Wolfgang Thomas hopes the community remembers him not for the crash that took his life, but for the kindness he showed everyone he met.

WATCH | Family hopes teen's legacy inspires kindness—

'Live for Sterling': Family hopes teen's legacy inspires kindness

Sterling died Thursday night after an e-bike and motorcycle collided near the intersection of Morris Hill Road and Phillippi Street in Boise.

His uncle, Matt Thomas, said Sterling's gentle spirit and compassion left a lasting impact on family, friends and even people who only knew him briefly.

"Everyone who knew him loved him, and he was always so nice," Matt Thomas said. "He was just such a loving kid."

Matt said Sterling had a habit of reminding those around him how much they meant to him.

"Anytime you'd walk in the house, you could just pass him, and he'd say, 'Love you. Love you Matt. Love you'," he said.

Since Sterling's death, his family has been overwhelmed by support from the community. Friends, teachers, neighbors and classmates have reached out with stories describing the 15-year-old's kindness and positive attitude.

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One story, Matt said, perfectly captured who his nephew was.

"One lady messaged me that he was over at her house last week and he was so appreciative. She said, 'he complimented my oatmeal.' I'm like, who compliments oatmeal? Only Sterling would."

Those memories have inspired a message now shared across social media and displayed at the growing memorial: "LLS," or "Long Live Sterling."

Matt said the phrase has taken on an even deeper meaning for him.

"A lot of the kids have been sharing LLS... it means Long Live Sterling," he said. "I like that, but I also like LFS in the sense of 'Live for Sterling,' because he was so kind."

While the family continues to grieve, Matt hopes Sterling's death also sparks conversations about e-bike safety.

He believes communities could help prevent future tragedies by offering safety education and training for young riders.

"I do think that there should be some requirements, safety tests, approvals that the parents are required to make sure their kid passes," Matt said. "I think it would be very, very powerful if communities would hold a Saturday training for e-bike protection and regulation."

As the investigation into Thursday night's crash continues, Sterling's family says they hope his legacy will be one of kindness, compassion and love for others—qualities they say defined the way he lived every day.