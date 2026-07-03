Serious injury crash involving e-bike, motorcycle under investigation in Boise

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Police are investigating a serious injury crash involving an e-bike and a motorcycle in Boise Wednesday night.

According to the Boise Police Department, officers and Boise Fire responded to the crash shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Phillippi Street and Morris Hill Road.

Authorities said the crash resulted in serious injuries. Details about the people involved and the extent of those injuries have not yet been released.

The Boise Police Criminal Investigation Division and the department's Crash Reconstruction Team are on scene investigating what led up to the collision.

The intersection of Phillippi Street and Morris Hill Road is closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic while the investigation continues. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

An Idaho News 6 crew is at the scene gathering information. This story will be updated as more details become available.

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