Idaho Supreme Court rules on release of fallen Deputy Bolter's body camera footage

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — In April, 2024, Idaho News 6 shared with you that Deputy Tobin Bolter of the Ada County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed in the line of duty.

WATCH | Idaho News 6's initial reporting of the incident

Ada County Deputy shot and killed Saturday night

On Thursday, Sheriff Matt Clifford shared with us that the Idaho Supreme Court had made a decision regarding the release of Deputy Bolter's body camera footage.

According to Sheriff Clifford, ACSO fought "to protect Deputy Tobin Bolter's family from having to publicly relive the tragic events" of that day.

RELATED | Local law enforcement remembers Tobin Bolter, killed in the line of duty one year ago

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled that portions of the footage would be released, with the exception of Deputy Bolter's "final moments at the scene and the lifesaving efforts of firs responders," Sheriff Clifford said.

Sheriff Clifford also thanked the community for their support of Deputy Bolter and the ACSO as they navigate Bolter's loss.

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You can read Sheriff Clifford's full statement below.