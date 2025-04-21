Watch Now
Local law enforcement remembers Tobin Bolter, killed in the line of duty one year ago

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies are honoring the one-year anniversary of the death of Tobin Bolter, an Ada County Sheriff who died in the line of duty in 2024. Several agencies wore black bands across their badges on Monday in honor of Bolter.

The black band is "a solemn sign of respect and remembrance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Bolter died in the line of duty in April 2024 and was the first Ada County Sheriff's Office deputy to be killed in the line of duty.

Deputies will also wear mourning bands on May 8 to coincide with Deputy Bolter’s name being formally added to the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial Wall during IPOM's annual memorial ceremony.

