Treasure Valley community unites for the funeral procession of Deputy Tobin Bolter

STAR, Idaho — The loss of Deputy Tobin Bolter has united the Treasure Valley community in a display of love and support.



Residents gather along the funeral procession route in Eagle and Star, to honor the life of fallen deputy, Tobin Bolter.

Over 500 law enforcement vehicles joined the procession, including Idaho agencies and several departments traveling from out of state such as Montana and California.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We support you," says one Star resident.

An outpouring of love and support emerges as people in Star gather along Star Road to observe the funeral procession for Deputy Tobin Bolter. The community is heartbroken over the 27-year-old's death in the line of duty. Star resident Amanda Parker's husband and son both work in law enforcement. "Devastating... It hits really close to home. He's so young. As wives and moms ourselves, it's tough," says Star resident Amanda Parker.

More than 500 law enforcement vehicles joined the route through Eagle and Star to the Idaho Center in Nampa. Dozens of Idaho agencies sent crews to participate. The procession also saw officers from out of state, including Oregon, California, and Montana.

Onlookers waved blue line flags and American flags, offering messages of support as officers passed by. "We love you!" says Liz Flowers.

Liz Flowers, owner of Royal British Motor Car, also has family in law enforcement, offering a space along Star Road for people to come together. "We respect our boys in blue, and we love them so much that this is a huge, huge hit to the community. So we just wanted to do whatever we could to honor him and his family and the rest of the police here in the Treasure Valley and elsewhere," says Flowers.

"I couldn't do it myself. It's a thankless job, unfortunately, but I think that all of us coming out here today will hopefully show our support to them," says Parker.

