BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing officially welcomed a new commander Saturday during a change of command ceremony at Gowen Field.

Colonel Anthony Skeesick assumed command of the wing, taking over leadership from Colonel Ryan Richardson, who is retiring after serving as commander since January 2025.

The ceremony featured military traditions, including the passing of the colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility to the wing's new leader.

WATCH | After two major deployments, 124th Fighter Wing passes leadership to new commander—

After two major deployments, 124th Fighter Wing passes leadership to new commander

Skeesick brings more than two decades of military experience to the position. He joined the Idaho Air National Guard in 2013 after serving 12 years on active duty as an F-15E Strike Eagle weapons systems officer and instructor. Most recently, he served as deputy commander of the 124th Fighter Wing.

As he takes on his new role, Skeesick said his focus will remain on mission readiness and supporting the Airmen who serve under his command.

"My goals are just to continue to train, equip, and provide combat-ready Airmen for our combatant commanders, and truly take care of our Airmen here at home and all of their needs," Skeesick said.

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Before the official transfer of command, Brigadier General Shannon Smith, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard, recognized Richardson for his leadership and service.

"R2, you have honored our heritage in your time as wing commander," Smith said during the ceremony. "It is most evident in how the wing answered the call globally, but it is equally evident in how you shepherded this organization day to day, here at home."

Richardson reflected on the wing's accomplishments during his year and a half in command, highlighting major deployments and national missions.

"We supported a presidential inauguration, efforts in Washington, D.C., and we sent out the MGFE on the second-largest deployment in the wing's history," Richardson said. "Then we turned around and did it again less than a year later, on short notice, in support of Operation Epic Fury."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A new chapter begins for the Idaho National Guard at Gowen Field

Looking ahead, Skeesick said the wing remains focused on preparing for future missions, including the possibility of receiving a next-generation fighter aircraft.

"Obviously, we're a fighter wing, and we're planning to eventually get a future fighter," Skeesick said. "Right now, it's a long process, but all we can do is be ready for that."

The 124th Fighter Wing is home to Idaho's A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft and supports missions around the world while serving communities across the Gem State.

As for Richardson, retirement will bring a slower pace of life. He said he plans to spend more time with family and enjoy fly fishing.