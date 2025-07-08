Idaho welcomes home 124th Fighter Wing after overseas deployment

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On Monday night, the Idaho National Guard welcomed home more than 300 returning Airmen of the 124th Fighter Wing following an overseas deployment.

More than 300 Idaho Air National Guard Airmen deployed in March 2025 to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of combat operations. The mission included multiple A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, pilots, maintenance and other support personnel.

“We are glad to welcome home our Airmen,” said 124th Fighter Wing commander Col. Ryan Richardson in a press release. “Their professionalism and dedication to the mission during this deployment adds to the storied history of the wing."

"Not only are we grateful for their safe return, but we also want to extend our thanks to the families and employers of Airmen for their unwavering support during their absence," Col. Richardson said.