Ada County Sheriff's Office honors fallen deputy Tobin Bolter two years after his death

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Two years after his line-of-duty death, the Ada County Sheriff's Office is honoring and mourning Deputy Tobin Bolter, wearing black mourning bands across their badges.

On April 20, 2024, Deputy Bolter was shot during a routine traffic stop near Overland Rd. and S. Raymond St. He died from his injuries the following morning.

Riley Shoemaker

On April 26, over 500 law enforcement vehicles formed a procession that weaved through Eagle and Star ahead of a memorial service at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Onlookers waved blue line flags and American flags, offering messages of support as officers passed by.

Deputy Tobin Bolter honored in funeral procession

One year later, his name was added to the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial, located at the Idaho State Police Headquarters in Meridian.

Deputy Tobin Bolter's name added Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial

Deputy Bolter is the only Ada County Sheriff's Office Deputy killed in the line of duty. He was 27 years old.

"We carry Deputy Bolter with us throughout the year, but these days are felt more deeply. Tobin, we will never forget," the Ada County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

