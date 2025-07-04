Ada County offers text line for non-emergency fireworks complaints

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County residents can now text reports of illegal fireworks to help keep emergency lines clear during Independence Day.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office announced a text option for the non-emergency number at 208-377-6790, available July 4-5.

"As we gear up for a fun and festive 4th of July, we want to help you enjoy the holiday safely — while making sure emergency resources stay available for those who need them most," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Dispatchers will monitor the text line and relay information to law enforcement, just as they would with phone calls.

The text option is only for situations where no fire has started and no one is injured. For emergencies, residents should still call or text 911.