WATCH: Day 6 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial

PHOENIX, Arizona — Watch here! Witness testimonies continue Tuesday in week 2 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial — she is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her 4th husband. The prosecution is hoping to rest its case by Thursday.
Vallow Daybell is already serving a life sentence in Idaho for the murder of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.