WATCH: Day 4 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial

PHOENIX, Arizona — Witness testimonies continue Thursday in Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial. She is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her 4th husband.

UPDATE (As of 12:10 p.m.): The prosecution is currently questioning Adam Cox, Lori Vallow Daybell's brother.



Vallow Daybell is already serving a life sentence in Idaho for the murder of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

