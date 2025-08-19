Lori Vallow Daybell is back in Idaho custody

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell, the eastern Idaho mother convicted of murdering her own children, is back in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction.

New video from Arizona's Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Vallow in handcuffs and shackles, with armed deputies escorting her from the facility. Once outside, she smiled up at the sky before she was buckled into an SUV, where she is heard telling the deputy, "Yeah, that's good. Appreciate it."

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Vallow Daybell escorted from Arizona facility. PHOTO: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Here in Idaho, Vallow will serve five life sentences for the murders of J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy to commit the murders of J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

Vallow was also sentenced to life in prison for two murder conspiracy convictions in Arizona. In separate trials, she was convicted of conspiring to murder her husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow was extradited to Idaho on Monday. It is not clear when she arrived.