Victim impact statements begin the sentencing hearing of Lori Vallow Daybell

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The sentencing hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell began with relatives' victim impact statements. Idaho News 6 Karen Lehr is present in the courtroom.

The court first heard from Samantha Gwilliam, the sister of Tammy Daybell. Gwilliam started by reading the statement prepared by her father, Ronald Douglas on behalf of Tammy's parents. Douglas' statement focused on the lost relationships caused by the actions Lori has been found guilty of, the loss of their daughter, of their now estranged grandchildren, and the acceleration of Leukemia due to the stress of losing a daughter and the trial, leading to the death of Tammy's mother, Phyllis, this past June. The statement concluded with a reminder to Lori that she would answer to the laws of God.

Gwilliam continued with her own victim impact statement, first acknowledging that she had felt something was very wrong when her sister diedJJ's and continued with the list of lies that Tammy's family had been told by Chad and Lori.

The morning continued with Tammy's aunt, Vicki Hogan. Hogan reiterated the loss of the Douglas family due to Tammy's death, and the toll it has taken on them.

Kay Woodcock then took the podium. Kay is the biological grandmother of JJ Vallow, directly addressing Lori, calling her a money-hungry monster.

Kay first talked about the loss of her brother, Charles Vallow, and the lack of respect shown by Lori to the family. The rest of her statement was focused on the life and light of JJ Vallow, and the love of JJ's big sister Tylee.

Kay finished by saying that Lori Vallow Daybell is a danger to society, driven by greed and her need to be the center of attention, noting that Lori has shown no remorse for the murders of her children.

The State witnesses concluded with the reading of the statement submitted by Colby Ryan, the older sibling to Tylee and JJ. Colby commented on how the children will never have the chance to grow into the people they were intended to be, and how Colby's own children have been robbed of their aunt and uncle. "I've lost my entire family in life, losing the ability to share them in my life. I've lost my sister, brother, father and mother." Colby's statement concludes with prayers for healing for all involved.

Before entering their recommendation for sentencing, the State addressed the court about the lives of the victims, pointing out that within a year of Lori meeting Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, two children, and her boyfriend's wife were all dead. Also expressing that Lori is a threat to society, as she has been found to be responsible for three murders in the span of six weeks.

The State submitted a sentencing recommendation of life in prison without any chance of release, believing that, due to her actions and lack of remorse for her actions, rehabilitation is not possible. They also requested fines of up to $250,000 be paid as restitution to next of kin of the victims and the Dept. of Treasury for repayment of funds stolen.

The defense is expected to speak, with the possibility of Lori Vallow Daybell addressing the court after the morning recess.

