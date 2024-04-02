Juror in Lori Vallow Daybell trial explains why he's sitting in on the Chad Daybell murder case

BOISE, Idaho — Day two of jury selection in the case of the State of Idaho vs. Chad Daybell was a lot like day one, except the proceeding started late because two of the group 16 prospective jurors did not show up.



Judge Steven Boyce explains what happens next for those two who failed to make it to court.

"One juror number 1112 failed to appear and juror number 823 for some reason was substantially late and they may be instructed to be with another group. The court will ask juror number 1112 the cause of their absence and determine if the court shall impose a fine and or jail for failing to appear," said Judge Boyce.

I sat in the courtroom close to a man who has a high interest in this case. His name Tom Evans of Boise who was a jury member in the Lori Vallow murder case last year. I asked Mr. Evans why come back and sit through the Chad Daybell trial.

“It just felt like it was my duty having sat through the whole trial of Lori Vallow," Evans told me.

It being a Capital Punishment case that’s expected to last between eight and ten weeks, Tom Evans understands prospective jurors who claim it will cause hardship in their lives.

“No in fact you know I regretted getting called in and being there in the beginning, but by the time it was over, I was actually proud of the system," Evans added.

Evans plans on writing a book about his experience as a jury member in the Lori Vallow trial and hopes to release it sometime after the Chad Daybell trial is over.

The magic number needed to start the trial with opening statements is 18. 12 jury members and 6 alternates. We’ll see if the Prosecution and Defense can agree who those 18 will be by the end of the week or early next week.