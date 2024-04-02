LIVE UPDATES: Chad Daybell Jury Selection Day 2

BOISE, Idaho — Day 2 of jury selection for the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. Watch live video from the courtroom in the player below.

LIVE UPDATES:

10:08 am: Another juror is dismissed due to medical appointments conflicting with the trial schedule.

10:07 am: Judge Boyce dismisses another juror who needs the flexibility to travel for work.

10:02 am: Another juror is dismissed due to unavailability from being a full-time student.

9:57 am: Two jurors are dismissed due to work scheduling conflicts.

9:56 am: Judge Boyce asks the group of jurors if the 8-10 week trial duration will cause hardship, several jurors indicate that it could.

9:50 am: Judge Boyce explains the voir dire process, the preliminary individual examination of jurors by a judge or counsel. This process began yesterday with 2 groups of 16 jurors, of which half were approved.

9:46 am: Judge Boyce reads the charges facing Chad Daybell, including 3 counts of first-degree murder and 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, as well as grand theft and insurance fraud.

9:30 am: Judge Boyce opens day 2 of jury selection with an apology for a late start, explaining that 14 of the 16 jurors are present and they are waiting on the others.

