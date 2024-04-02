Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsThe Trial of Chad Daybell

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Chad Daybell Jury Selection Day 2

KIVI 60161 - Chad Daybell_Social_1200x628 blue.jpg
KIVI Staff
KIVI 60161 - Chad Daybell_Social_1200x628 blue.jpg
Posted at 9:33 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:09:49-04

BOISE, Idaho — Day 2 of jury selection for the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. Watch live video from the courtroom in the player below.

RELATED | Chad Daybell Jury Selection Day 1

LIVE UPDATES:
10:08 am: Another juror is dismissed due to medical appointments conflicting with the trial schedule.

10:07 am: Judge Boyce dismisses another juror who needs the flexibility to travel for work.

10:02 am: Another juror is dismissed due to unavailability from being a full-time student.

9:57 am: Two jurors are dismissed due to work scheduling conflicts.

9:56 am: Judge Boyce asks the group of jurors if the 8-10 week trial duration will cause hardship, several jurors indicate that it could.

9:50 am: Judge Boyce explains the voir dire process, the preliminary individual examination of jurors by a judge or counsel. This process began yesterday with 2 groups of 16 jurors, of which half were approved.

9:46 am: Judge Boyce reads the charges facing Chad Daybell, including 3 counts of first-degree murder and 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, as well as grand theft and insurance fraud.

9:30 am: Judge Boyce opens day 2 of jury selection with an apology for a late start, explaining that 14 of the 16 jurors are present and they are waiting on the others.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights