LIVE UPDATES: Chad Daybell Jury Selection Day 1

LIVE UPDATES:

11:28 am: The vior dire process has begun in the courtroom. During this process, jurors are examined one by one by the counsel and judge.

11:36 am: One more juror was dismissed due to conflicts with his employer's policy.

12:16 pm: Another juror is excused due to an upcoming trip. Before being excused, the juror indicated on their questionnaire that they believed a defendant is probably guilty if they don't take the witness stand and that they should testify on their own behalf.

12:19 pm: A juror states that he believes that the defendant is guilty and that he had followed the media in this case. Prior moves to strike the juror for cause, which Judge Boyce grants.



11:17 am: The jury selection process is resuming following a recess. Prior began by asking jurors if they had seen anything on social media about the case, a few responded that they had.

Prior asks the jurors if they understand that they are tasked with reviewing the entirety of the evidence presented before they render their verdict. All of the jurors agree.

Prior ends his questioning. Judge Boyce clarifies a scheduling issue with one of the jurors before initiating individual voir dire, the preliminary process by which jurors are examined.



John Prior, Daybell's lone Attorney, began questioning jurors after the prosecution. Prior has never worked a death penalty case, whereas Lori Vallow Daybell had two death-penalty-qualified attorneys at her side in court.

Prior asks jurors if they know what bias means and asks them if they agree that witnesses can be influenced and coerced into saying things. The jurors agree.

Prior asks if jurors believe that law enforcement could have their views influenced, and a few jurors disagree. Prior continues, asking if the jurors agree that the role of an officer is to investigate the facts, which the jurors agree to.

It was discussed that should the jury find Daybell guilty, they would be sequestered until they determined whether he would receive the death penalty or life in prison.

Prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake asks to approach the judge. A 15/20 minute recess is called following the sidebar.

RELATED | Chad Daybell jury selection begins



Judge Boyce informed jurors that they should not be offended if they are released, and that the trial will require them to serve as a juror for an expected 8-10 weeks.

During the questioning by the prosecution, 3 jurors were excused for reasons ranging from work schedule conflicts to familial hardship.

Judge Boyce stressed that there will be autopsy photos that they may find difficult to look at.

